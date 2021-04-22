Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.