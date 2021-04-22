Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

