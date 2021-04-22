Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 55,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,926. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

