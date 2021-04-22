Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head-To-Head Survey

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

82.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 0.69% 0.25% 0.10% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 18.14% 9.64% 3.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.53 $51.19 million $0.90 11.99 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $334.48 million 6.19 $230.17 million $1.77 8.36

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Empire State Realty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.