EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $890.00 on Wednesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $598.27 and a twelve month high of $968.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $894.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $908.91.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

