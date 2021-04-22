Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

