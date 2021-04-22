Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 169,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

