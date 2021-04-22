Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,573,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 444,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

