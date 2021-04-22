Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

