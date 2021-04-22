Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

NYSE ET opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

