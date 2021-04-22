Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

