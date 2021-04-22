ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.16 ($11.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

