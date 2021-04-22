ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

E stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

