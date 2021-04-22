ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

