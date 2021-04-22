EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of -1,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE ENLC opened at $4.36 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.