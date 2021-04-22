Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.05 and last traded at $146.83. Approximately 16,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,786,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.