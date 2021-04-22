EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

