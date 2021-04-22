Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.63. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 8,860 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

