Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $223.25 and last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 18262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.63.

The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

