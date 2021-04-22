Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

EFX opened at $208.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. Equifax has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

