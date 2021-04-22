Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

