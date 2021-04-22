Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xcel Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.