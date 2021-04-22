Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.