Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

ELS stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 445.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 252,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

