Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Earlier, the REIT noted that it continued to witness “good demand for its apartment units” in February. This is highlighted by the continued trend of move-ins surpassing move outs, in turn translating into improvement in physical occupancy. Yet, residential REITs have been significantly affected by the pandemic, with demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities bearing the brunt, leading to high concessions and uncollectible lease revenues. Also, health concerns of living in dense environments and the continuation of the work-from-home mandates are resulting in a shift of renter demand away from higher cost and urban/infill markets. Equity Residential is not immune to these woes and is bearing substantial impact on rental rates.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.24.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 30.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

