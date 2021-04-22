Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

