Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.65.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

