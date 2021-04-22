Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $68.66. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 46 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

