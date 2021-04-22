ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 486,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.85 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

