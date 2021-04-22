Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 7.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

