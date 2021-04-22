Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $37.63 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

