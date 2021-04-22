EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of EVI Industries worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 552.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

