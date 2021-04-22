Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $108.93 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.