Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE:IQV opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $220.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

