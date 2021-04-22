Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

