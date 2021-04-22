Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,691 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

