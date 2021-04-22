Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.26 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

