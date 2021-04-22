extraDNA Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.14 million and $366,871.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,694.03 or 1.00301895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.62 or 0.00536733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.29 or 0.01046381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00367726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00140412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003762 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.