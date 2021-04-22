F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

FSTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 136,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,127. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

