Factom (FCT) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $112,980.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00280066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.01027395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00692722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,296.01 or 1.00103021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,760,818 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

