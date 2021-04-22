Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 56,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

