FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,784 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.