FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,818 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,446,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

