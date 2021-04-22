FDx Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $92.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

