FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $285.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average is $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 648.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.