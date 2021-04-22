Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.