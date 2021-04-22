Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $128.86 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $131.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.