Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of -846.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.