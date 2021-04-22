Financial Analysis: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and GlassBridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 8.02 $134.62 million $2.57 26.58 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 45.50 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

