Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 15,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,406. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.